Business Highlights: Twitter rival signs up millions on first day; France boosts tourism amid chaos

Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day

Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter. It’s a sign that users are looking for an alternative to the social media platform that’s undergone a series of unpopular changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that 30 million people had registered for Threads in its first day. There’s plenty of excitement about the opportunity to make a fresh start on a new social media app. There also have been glitches, annoyance about the lack of a chronological feed and gripes about missing features. That raises the question of whether it could pose a meaningful challenge to Twitter.

What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered

NEW YORK (AP) — Threads, Meta’s text-based app seemingly built to rival Twitter, is live. The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s photo-sharing platform Instagram, became available Wednesday night to users in more than 100 countries and millions signed up within its first hours. Threads, which Meta says provides “a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations,” arrives at a time some are looking for Twitter alternatives amid Elon Musk’s tumultuous ownership of the platform. But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns, and is notably unavailable in the European Union. Here’s what you need to know about Threads.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to tell Chinese officials that Washington wants healthy economic competition but will defend trade curbs imposed by the U.S. on security grounds. She also will express concerns about Beijing’s export controls on metals used in semiconductors and solar panels, according to a senior Treasury official who briefed reporters after Yellen arrived in Beijing as part of efforts to revive strained relations. Treasury officials said earlier she wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Yellen has warned against economic decoupling, or disconnecting U.S. and Chinese industries and markets. Businesspeople say that might harm innovation and growth as both governments tighten controls on trade in technology and strategically important goods.

Nations set to agree on shipping emissions cuts but fall short of aligning with climate goals

Maritime nations have been finalizing a plan Thursday to slash emissions from the shipping industry to net zero by close to 2050 but experts warn the deal falls well short of what’s needed to prevent climate catastrophe. Negotiators at the meeting of the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization in London, seen as key to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, are set to officially agree Friday for shipping emissions to reach net zero “by or around” 2050, rather than setting the date as a hard deadline.

Berlusconi’s final will divvies up 5 billion euros in wealth; eldest children control media empire

MILAN (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi has left control of his media empire to his two eldest children. Italian media reported details of his will on Thursday saying he also bequeathed 100 million euros ($109 million) of his estimated 5-billion-euro ($5.4 billion) fortune each to his companion and his brother. The Fininvest holding company that controls the Mediaset television network, Mondadori publishing house and other assets confirmed in a statement that “no shareholder will exercise overall individual direct control of Fininvest SpA” as Berlusconi himself had. The three-time former premier and media mogul died June 12 at the age of 86 after being hospitalized for treatment of chronic leukemia.

Stock market today: Wall Street falls after hot jobs data raises threat of high rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell after reports suggested the U.S. job market remains much more resilient than expected. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 366 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. While a sturdy labor market keeps the economy out of a long-expected recession, it could also push the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its campaign to defeat high inflation. That in turn could mean more pressure down the line on the economy and financial markets. Treasury yields jumped as traders increasingly bet on rates staying higher for longer.

French government paints a rosy picture for tourism despite unrest over the police killing of a teen

PARIS (AP) — Tourists to France faced a new reality during an eruption of nationwide anger following the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk last week. Hotel owners cite a drop in bookings in some areas. But the French government insisted Thursday that the overall picture for the tourism industry remains rosy. It promised a “great season’’ for visitors despite the simmering discontent. The fatal shooting sparked anger across France and stirred up already existing tensions about racial and class-related discrimination in policing. The violence ebbed this week. Yet the roots of the tensions remain. Tourists thronging the French capital are taking precautions but are largely unfazed.

No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs — here’s why

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy, and customers are taking notice. Last fall, for example, many balked at Dunkin’s decision to stop offering a free drink on their birthday and instead give them triple loyalty points on their purchase. Some experts say the cost of maintaining loyalty programs, as well as recent impacts of inflation and changes in consumer behavior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are among the reasons why companies may be pulling back. Meanwhile, some chains have argued that rewards adjustments reflect customer behavior.

U.S. job openings dip to 9.8 million but remain high, showing resilience in labor market

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings slipped in May but remained at levels high enough to show the American labor market remains resilient in the face of sharply higher interest rates. The Labor Department said Thursday that employers posted 9.8 million job vacancies, down from 10.3 million in April. But layoffs fell slightly, and more Americans quit their jobs — a sign they were confident they could find better pay or working conditions elsewhere. Job openings remain high by historic standards despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive campaign to cool the American labor market and slow the economy to combat inflation that last year hit four-decade highs. The Fed has hiked its benchmark short-term interest rate 10 times since March 2022.

Shell CEO calls it ‘irresponsible’ to cut oil production now

LONDON (AP) — The head of global energy giant Shell says it would be “irresponsible” to cut oil and gas production at a time when the world economy is still dependent on fossil fuels. In an interview with the BBC released Thursday, Shell CEO also refused to rule out moving the company’s headquarters and stock market listing from Britain to the United States. His comments conflict with the recommendations of climate scientists and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has called on the fossil fuel industry to “drive, not obstruct” the transition to renewable energy. Burning fossil fuels is the biggest source of the carbon emissions blamed for global warming.

