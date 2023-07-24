Business Highlights: Twitter unveils new logo; IRS ends surprise visits to taxpayers

___

Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird

LONDON (AP) — Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. In response to questions about what tweets would be called when the rebranding is done, Musk said they would be called Xs. It’s yet another change that Musk has made since acquiring Twitter that has alienated users and turned off advertisers, leaving the microblogging site vulnerable to new threats, including rival Meta’s new text-based app Threads.

___

IRS is ending unannounced visits to taxpayers to protect worker safety and combat scammers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it is ending its decades-old policy of making unannounced home and business visits — in a an effort to keep its workers safe and combat scammers who pose as IRS agents. Effective immediately, the change follows a number of other actions the agency has taken to improve worker safety. The agency in recent years has experienced more threats. In part, those were tied to conspiracy theories that agents were going to target middle-income taxpayers more aggressively after the passage of a climate, health care and tax bill that provided $80 billion to step up tax collections.

___

Key question as Federal Reserve meets: Can the central bank pull off a difficult ‘soft landing’?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession. After the Fed began aggressively raising borrowing costs early last year, most economists predicted it would send the economy crashing. Yet even though the Fed is poised to raise its key rate on Wednesday for the 11th time since March 2022, no one is panicking. Economists and financial traders have grown more optimistic that what some call “immaculate disinflation” — a steady easing of inflation pressures without an economic downturn — can be achieved.

___

Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what’s hoped to be the last Fed rate hike for a while

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street ticked higher to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for the stock market’s most influential companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow added 183 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.2%. Becton Dickinson led the S&P 500 after getting FDA clearance for one of its products. Treasury yields were relatively steady after a report suggested economic growth is slowing. Traders expect the Federal Reserve on Wednesday to raise interest rates for perhaps the final time this cycle.

___

They’re the names you don’t know. Hollywood’s ‘journeyman’ actors explain why they are striking

NEW YORK (AP) — You don’t know their names but you might recognize their faces. Hollywood’s “journeyman” actors tend to work for scale pay, and spend at least as much time lining up work as working. They have to keep multiple balls in the air: TV jobs, commercials, voiceover work. And they’re the ones — not the big Hollywood names — who are at the heart of the current strike. The AP interviewed several journeyman actors about why they’re striking. One issue: the emergence of streaming has severely reduced the residual payments actors count on. Many who work as extras also worry that AI will replicate their images without paying them more.

___

A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever. The Teamsters — which represent some 340,000 UPS workers — are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time workers, and safety improvements. Following a negotiation stalement that started earlier this month and rallies held across the country, the union and UPS say they will resume talks next week. But if an agreement isn’t met before the current contract expires on July 31, the unionized workers have authorized a strike. Such an impasse hasn’t been seen since 1997, in a very different landscape for delivery services, when a walkout by 185,000 workers crippled UPS. Here’s what you need to know.

___

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will not sell shares in Ant’s buyback program

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has said it will not sell any shares in its one-third shareholding in financial technology company Ant Group Co. because it wants to retain its stake in an “important strategic partner.” Ant’s share buyback program, announced earlier in July, allows shareholders to sell back up to 7.6% of their holdings. Ant’s market valuation has fallen nearly 70% from about $280 billion ($38.9 billion) at the time it was planning an initial public offering in 2020. That was derailed by regulators who investigated the firm. Investors who sell their shares to Ant will likely receive returns far below what they could have expected to get in 2020.

___

Russia says Moscow and Crimea hit by Ukrainian drones while Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow during which one of the aircraft fell near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters. Moscow’s mayor said the drones struck two nonresidential buildings and that there were no casualties. Russian authorities said another Ukrainian drone attack early Monday struck an ammunition depot in Crimea. It forced a halt in traffic on a major highway and a railway. Russian forces meanwhile struck port infrastructure on the Danube River in southern Ukraine with exploding drones early Monday. Four workers were wounded and a grain hangar and other depots were destroyed.

___

Salesforce CEO shares his predictions for AI and the future of work

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Salesforce founder Marc Benioff is among the few tech pioneers who is also still CEO at a groundbreaking company born in the 1990s. And the 58-year-old Benioff isn’t ready to leave Salesforce yet, even though he has become a billionaire running a company that pioneered the concept of selling software as an online subscription service. After navigating a turbulent stretch that included laying off 8,000 Salesforce workers and grappling with an investor backlash triggered by a steep drop in the company’s stock price last year, Benioff is as excited as he ever has been. He explained why during a recent interview with The Associated Press.

___

US Supreme Court asked to set aside ruling that blocks construction on Mountain Valley Pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia is appealing a court ruling that temporarily blocked construction on a contentious natural gas pipeline. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case involving the Mountain Valley Pipeline. The 300-mile project is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Morrisey contends that the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals lacked the jurisdiction to issue a stay earlier this month. That ruling came after Congress passed legislation requiring issuance of all necessary permits for the pipeline’s construction.

___

The S&P 500 rose 18.30 points, or 0.4%, to 4,554.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.55 points, or 0.5%, to 35,411.24. The Nasdaq composite rose 26.06 points, or 0.2%, to 14,058.87. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.42 points, or 0.3%, to 1,965.68.

___