Flames host the Jets to open season

By The Associated Press
 
Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Flames -140, Jets +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Winnipeg Jets in the season opener.

Calgary went 38-27-17 overall and 20-16-5 at home a season ago. The Flames scored 258 goals while allowing 247 for a +11 goal differential last season.

Winnipeg had a 46-33-3 record overall and a 21-22-1 record on the road last season. The Jets committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 8.5 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Flames: Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.