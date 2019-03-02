FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Campbell clinches Big South championship, tops Radford 64-62

 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield sank two free throws with four seconds left Saturday to lift Campbell past Radford, 64-62 to clinch the Big South Conference regular season title and claim the right to host the conference tournament.

The Camels closed out the regular season with four straight victories.

Chris Clemons had 30 points and Andrew Eudy had 19 points and three blocks for Campbell (19-11, 12-4).

Mawdo Sallah had 14 points for the Highlanders (20-10, 12-4). Carlik Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds. Donald Hicks had six rebounds.

The Fighting Camels swept the regular season series with the Highlanders. Campbell defeated Radford 68-67 on Jan. 30. Both earn first-round byes in the Big South Conference Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25