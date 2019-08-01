FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Canada wins Pan Am gold, Olympic berth at artistic swimming

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — After they soared with acrobatic skills in the water, Canada’s Claudia Holzner and Jacqueline Simoneau embraced Halle Pratt, who wept tears of joy when they won the artistic swimming overall team gold Wednesday at the Pan American Games and an Olympic ticket to Tokyo 2020.

“I’m just so happy now. It’s been a dream since I was a little girl,” said Pratt, whose father Jasen Pratt won a bronze medal in 400-meter individual medley swimming at the Havana 1991 Pan Am Games.

“My dad swam for the national team for a long time,” she said. “He went to the Pan Ams and won a bronze medal, but he never got to qualify for the Olympics, so this is really special.”

Canada swept the competition, winning duet and team as they did back at home in Toronto 2015, which was then known as synchronized swimming and not an Olympic qualifier. Mexico won silver and the U.S. earned bronze.

“We’ve swum this routine thousands of times,” Simoneau said. “So, I think we are able to put it on autopilot and really just enjoy the moment of being together.”

On their way to receiving their gold medal, the nine members of the Canadian team put their hands together in a circle and yelled ‘ya boys!’ a chant that they used throughout the tournament to lift their spirits before they dove in the water.

“Since we got here our coach randomly started calling us by boy’s names,” Pratt said, “Like a guy’s name in relation to what our real name is. So all week we’ve been going, ‘ya boys!’”

Holzner and Simoneau won the duet with a score of 180.0343 over Mexico’s Nuria Diosdado and Joana Jiménez’s 174.3661 points. Americans Anita Alvarez and Ruby Remati took bronze with 170.6698 points.

“It was such a special moment,” Holzner said. “Before we swam our coach Gabor (Szauder) was like: ‘Jackie, go for a second Olympics’, and ‘Claudia, become an Olympian’.”

