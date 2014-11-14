Canadiens beat Bruins to go top of East

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal moved to the top of the NHL Eastern Conference standings with a 5-1 home win over Boston on Thursday, with Max Pacioretty’s two goals helping the Canadiens notch their fourth straight win.

Montreal leapfrogged Tampa Bay, which was beaten at home by San Jose, while St.Louis moved ahead of Nashville for the Central Division lead by defeating the Predators.

Montreal’s Dale Weiss scored on a penalty shot and Lars Eller and Jiri Sekac also scored for the Canadiens, who gave a first start to Sergei Gonchar after his move from Dallas.

Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal for Boston, which lost badly for a second game in a row after a 6-1 setback in Toronto.

San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi made 32 saves and added an assist as the Sharks won 2-1 at Tampa Bay.

Niemi improved to 5-0-1 against the Lightning and Joe Thornton and Tyler Kennedy scored for the Sharks.

Tampa Bay’s sole goal came from Steven Stamkos.

St. Louis’ Paul Stastny scored on a deflection with 5 minutes, 54 seconds left to give the Blues a 4-3 victory over Nashville

Stastny tipped in a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blues their ninth win in ten games. Vladimir Tarasenko, T.J. Oshie and Carl Gunnarsson also scored for the Blues.

The Predators had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen posted his first shutout of the season with 27 saves as the Stars defeated Los Angeles 2-0.

The highlight of Lehtonen’s 28th career shutout was an acrobatic glove save the 11-year veteran made while diving across the crease to rob Jarret Stoll at the edge of the crease in the second period.

Ryan Garbutt and Jason Spezza scored for Dallas.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler scored two goals and had an assist to led the Jets past Carolina 3-1.

Elias Lindholm scored Carolina’s goal on the power play.

Calgary’s Paul Byron ended a scoring drought with two goals to lead the Flames to a 5-3 victory over Phoenix.

Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner as the Senators snapped a three-game skid by beating Edmonton 4-3.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored the tying goal in the third period and then connected in the shootout to lift the Avalanche past the New York Rangers 4-3.

Minnesota’s Nino Niederreiter had his first career hat trick to lead the Wild to a 6-3 victory over hapless Buffalo.