Canadiens beat Bruins to go top of East

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Canadiens beat Bruins to go top of East

By The Associated Press
 
Share

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal moved to the top of the NHL Eastern Conference standings with a 5-1 home win over Boston on Thursday, with Max Pacioretty’s two goals helping the Canadiens notch their fourth straight win.

Montreal leapfrogged Tampa Bay, which was beaten at home by San Jose, while St.Louis moved ahead of Nashville for the Central Division lead by defeating the Predators.

Montreal’s Dale Weiss scored on a penalty shot and Lars Eller and Jiri Sekac also scored for the Canadiens, who gave a first start to Sergei Gonchar after his move from Dallas.

Dougie Hamilton scored a power-play goal for Boston, which lost badly for a second game in a row after a 6-1 setback in Toronto.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

San Jose goaltender Antti Niemi made 32 saves and added an assist as the Sharks won 2-1 at Tampa Bay.

Niemi improved to 5-0-1 against the Lightning and Joe Thornton and Tyler Kennedy scored for the Sharks.

Tampa Bay’s sole goal came from Steven Stamkos.

St. Louis’ Paul Stastny scored on a deflection with 5 minutes, 54 seconds left to give the Blues a 4-3 victory over Nashville

Stastny tipped in a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk to break a 3-3 tie and give the Blues their ninth win in ten games. Vladimir Tarasenko, T.J. Oshie and Carl Gunnarsson also scored for the Blues.

The Predators had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen posted his first shutout of the season with 27 saves as the Stars defeated Los Angeles 2-0.

The highlight of Lehtonen’s 28th career shutout was an acrobatic glove save the 11-year veteran made while diving across the crease to rob Jarret Stoll at the edge of the crease in the second period.

Ryan Garbutt and Jason Spezza scored for Dallas.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler scored two goals and had an assist to led the Jets past Carolina 3-1.

Elias Lindholm scored Carolina’s goal on the power play.

Calgary’s Paul Byron ended a scoring drought with two goals to lead the Flames to a 5-3 victory over Phoenix.

Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner as the Senators snapped a three-game skid by beating Edmonton 4-3.

Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon scored the tying goal in the third period and then connected in the shootout to lift the Avalanche past the New York Rangers 4-3.

Minnesota’s Nino Niederreiter had his first career hat trick to lead the Wild to a 6-3 victory over hapless Buffalo.