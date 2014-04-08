Canucks fire GM Gillis after missing playoffs

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Canucks fire GM Gillis after missing playoffs

 
Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks fired president and general manager Mike Gillis on Tuesday, a day after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Gillis took over as general manager from the fired Dave Nonis after the 2007-08 season. The Canucks advanced to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals under Gillis before losing to Boston, and since then the team has been in a steady decline.

“The Vancouver Canucks had success under Mike’s leadership, and we nearly reached our ultimate goal; but I believe we have reached a point where a change in leadership and new voice is needed,” team owner Francesco Aquilini said in a release.

The Canucks lost in the first round of the playoffs for two straight seasons before missing the post-season entirely for the first time since 2008.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, about proposed rules meant to push insurance companies to increase their coverage of mental health treatments. The rules, if finalized, would force insurers to study patient outcomes to ensure the benefits are administered equally, taking into account their provider network and reimbursement rates and whether prior authorization is required for care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet and Dare County responded to a capsized 20-foot airboat West of Oregon Inlet, N.C., on Thursday, July 26, 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued after an airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. A Dare County, North Carolina, dispatcher alerted the Coast Guard Wednesday morning that a 20-foot airboat capsized about half of a mile west of Oregon Inlet. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet via AP)
An airboat capsized off the Outer Banks. The Coast Guard says 11 people were rescued
Robert Chung, right, president of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, and current affairs commentator Johnny Lau, left, pose for photos ahead of a press conference in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 27, 2023. One of Hong Kong’s most reputable sources of public opinion data will stop releasing its poll results on a series of sensitive questions to the public, including on China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 and Taiwan independence, in another example of the city's shrinking freedoms. (AP Photo/Kanis Leung)
Leading Hong Kong pollster to stop releasing poll results on some sensitive topics

Vancouver fans appeared fed up with the team’s downturn and chanted for Gillis to be fired as the Canucks lost 3-0 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Gillis signed a contract extension after the 2011-12 season. There were indications last week he and first-year head coach John Tortorella weren’t communicating. Gillis seemed to criticize Tortorella’s style in a radio interview, saying he wanted the team to get back to the type of game that got it to the 2011 Cup finals.

“I want us to play upbeat, puck possession, move the puck quickly, force teams into mistakes, high-transition game,” Gillis said in an interview with the Team 1040. “I think we have the personnel to do it. If we don’t have the personnel to do it, they’ll be changed.

“That’s my vision, that’s how I believe you are going to win in the Western Conference and the National Hockey League. If you look at the top teams in the West, there isn’t a lot that separates any of the teams in the West, but the top teams play that way. That’s the way we played.”

Tortorella has preached a defense-first, puck-pressure, shot-blocking style since taking charge of the club in the offseason after Alain Vigneault was fired following the 2013 first-round playoff exit. That has been Tortorella’s coaching style in previous stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers.

Apart from this season’s product on the ice, Gillis had also been roundly criticized for his poor draft record, questionable free-agent signings and trades, and the handling of the Roberto Luongo saga.

After the veteran goalie was unseated in the Vancouver crease by Cory Schneider, Gillis tried to move Luongo and his massive contract — one that Gillis himself had negotiated. When Luongo couldn’t be dealt, Schneider was sent to the New Jersey Devils at last summer’s draft.

In another surprising twist, Luongo was then traded back to the Florida Panthers last month following Tortorella’s decision to start backup Eddie Lack in the Heritage Classic game.

In just over eight months, a position that had been the Canucks’ strength became a major question mark.