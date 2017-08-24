Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Caribou Coffee is buying Bruegger’s Bagels chain

 
DALLAS (AP) — The Caribou Coffee Co. is rounding out its menu by acquiring the Bruegger’s Bagels chain.

Bruegger’s owner Le Duff America said Thursday that Caribou and its privately held owner JAB Holdings had agreed to buy the bagel chain.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of September, weren’t disclosed.

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee and Bruegger’s experimented several years ago with a handful of co-branded stores, but JAB didn’t discuss its plans for the business.

Bruegger’s will join a portfolio of well-known brands at Luxembourg-based JAB including: Panera Bread, Krispy Kreme, Keurig Green Mountain and Einstein Bros. bagels.

Dallas-based Le Duff says it decided to sell Bruegger’s so it could focus on its French heritage brands, including its Brioche Doree cafes.