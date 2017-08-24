Caribou Coffee is buying Bruegger’s Bagels chain

DALLAS (AP) — The Caribou Coffee Co. is rounding out its menu by acquiring the Bruegger’s Bagels chain.

Bruegger’s owner Le Duff America said Thursday that Caribou and its privately held owner JAB Holdings had agreed to buy the bagel chain.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of September, weren’t disclosed.

Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee and Bruegger’s experimented several years ago with a handful of co-branded stores, but JAB didn’t discuss its plans for the business.

Bruegger’s will join a portfolio of well-known brands at Luxembourg-based JAB including: Panera Bread, Krispy Kreme, Keurig Green Mountain and Einstein Bros. bagels.

Dallas-based Le Duff says it decided to sell Bruegger’s so it could focus on its French heritage brands, including its Brioche Doree cafes.