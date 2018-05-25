FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Carlos Rodon appears OK after taking line drive off forehead

 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon was removed from a minor league rehab start Thursday after being hit in the forehead by a line drive.

Rodon was pitching for Triple-A Charlotte as he works back from offseason shoulder surgery. He fell to the ground, but bounced up quickly after being struck by D’Arby Myers’ comebacker in the third inning.

Rodon removed his hat and checked his forehead for blood — he didn’t appear to be bleeding — as a team trainer ran to the mound. He seemed to want to remain in the game, but was led off by the trainer.

The 25-year-old Rondon struck out six in 2 2/3 scoreless innings. It was his second minor league rehab outing and first at Triple-A.

Third baseman Jake Elmore made an impressive over-the-shoulder catch on the play after the ball deflected off Rodon’s head and behind third base.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball