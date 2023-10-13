Israel-Hamas war
Los Angeles and Carolina face off for out-of-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Carolina Hurricanes (1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (0-1, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -121, Kings -101; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings play the Carolina Hurricanes in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles had a 47-25-10 record overall and a 27-12-5 record at home last season. The Kings had a 25.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 68 goals on 269 chances.

Carolina went 52-21-9 overall and 27-15-6 in road games last season. The Hurricanes gave up 2.6 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (undisclosed), Vasiliy Ponomarev: out (undisclosed), Andrei Svechnikov: out (knee).

