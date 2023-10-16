Israel-Hamas war
Hurricanes visit the Sharks following Teravainen’s 2-goal performance

By The Associated Press
 
Carolina Hurricanes (2-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the San Jose Sharks after Teuvo Teravainen’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Hurricanes’ 6-3 loss.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 in home games a season ago. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 223 total chances (2.7 chances per game).

Carolina had a 52-21-9 record overall and a 27-15-6 record on the road last season. The Hurricanes scored 262 total goals last season (50 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (undisclosed), Vasiliy Ponomarev: out (undisclosed), Andrei Svechnikov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.