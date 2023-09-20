UAW strike
Champions League
Temple University
Shohei Ohtani surgery
Hurricane Nigel

Carolina League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Carolina League Playoffs
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Down East 2, Carolina 1

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East 4, Carolina 3

Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina 6, Down East 5, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 15: Down East 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Thursday, Sept. 14: Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 0

Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston 18, Myrtle Beach 4

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Charleston 2, Down East 0

Sunday, Sept. 17: Charleston 4, Down East 2

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Charleston 7, Down East 5