Carolina League Playoffs
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Down East 2, Carolina 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East 4, Carolina 3
Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina 6, Down East 5, 10 innings
Friday, Sept. 15: Down East 4, Carolina 3
|Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Charleston 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Thursday, Sept. 14: Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 0
Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston 18, Myrtle Beach 4
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Charleston 2, Down East 0
Sunday, Sept. 17: Charleston 4, Down East 2
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Charleston 7, Down East 5