Caroline Wozniacki out of Madrid, Rome with injured ankle

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki says she is pulling out of clay-court tournaments in Madrid and Rome because of an injured right ankle, putting her status for the French Open in doubt.

Wozniacki sent out a tweet Monday announcing the withdrawals from the two tuneups for Roland Garros, saying she “still needs time to heal.”

Earlier in April, she tweeted out a picture of her right foot and lower leg in a cast and wrote: “Rolled my ankle during practice today.”

Wozniacki, a two-time U.S. Open runner-up, is ranked 24th and is 8-7 in 2016. She hasn’t played since losing her second match at the Miami Open last month.

The Madrid tournament begins April 30, and Rome starts May 9. The French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam tournament, starts May 22.