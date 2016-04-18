Caroline Wozniacki out of Madrid, Rome with injured ankle

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Caroline Wozniacki out of Madrid, Rome with injured ankle

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki says she is pulling out of clay-court tournaments in Madrid and Rome because of an injured right ankle, putting her status for the French Open in doubt.

Wozniacki sent out a tweet Monday announcing the withdrawals from the two tuneups for Roland Garros, saying she “still needs time to heal.”

Earlier in April, she tweeted out a picture of her right foot and lower leg in a cast and wrote: “Rolled my ankle during practice today.”

Wozniacki, a two-time U.S. Open runner-up, is ranked 24th and is 8-7 in 2016. She hasn’t played since losing her second match at the Miami Open last month.

The Madrid tournament begins April 30, and Rome starts May 9. The French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam tournament, starts May 22.