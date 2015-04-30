CAS upholds motocross rider Stewart’s 16-month doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it dismissed American motocross rider James Stewart’s appeal against a suspension for a failed drug test.

Stewart tested positive for a stimulant at a Supercross race in Seattle in April 2014, and was banned for 16 months by the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM).

The two-time season champion was prescribed the medication Adderall and, after the positive test, got an exemption to use it in competition.

CAS says its panel dismissed Stewart’s argument he was guilty only of a “paperwork violation” and did not intend to cheat.

Stewart remains banned from competing through Aug. 11.

The court says Stewart could yet be reinstated in four races he rode while provisionally suspended.

Those results are “referred back to the FIM for clarification,” CAS says.