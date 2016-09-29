Catholic leaders urge voters to retain death penalty repeal

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Catholic leaders are launching a campaign that will urge voters to retain Nebraska’s repeal of the death penalty in the November general election.

The Nebraska Catholic Conference announced a series of steps Thursday that church leaders will take to speak to the state’s 375,000 Catholics.

The church has distributed materials to parishes throughout the state, including videos filmed by bishops that outline the church’s teachings on capital punishment.

The Nebraska Catholic Conference will also advocate through radio and video spots and events planned in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island. Priests throughout the state are expected to speak about the issue from pulpit.

Catholic leaders say the death penalty in Nebraska isn’t necessary to protect society. Death penalty supporters say the punishment is appropriate in certain cases.