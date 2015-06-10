Cavaliers have the lead but work to do in the NBA Finals

FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, July 25, 2023. Lawyers for Donald Trump are meeting with members of special counsel Jack Smith’s team as a potential indictment looms over the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Cavaliers have the lead but work to do in the NBA Finals

By BRIAN MAHONEY
 
Share

CLEVELAND (AP) — The lead in the NBA Finals belongs to Cleveland, though some momentum may be with the Warriors.

So LeBron James celebrated the victory but fretted the finish after Golden State finally looked like the NBA’s best team in a fourth-quarter flurry, before the Cavaliers held on for a 96-91 victory and a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

That left James saying afterward the Cavs needed to figure some things out, while the Warriors seemed to think they already had.

“We hold them to 55 points for three quarters and we allowed them to break off with 36. That’s not satisfying at all,” James said of the final period.

Other news
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson looks on during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension Thursday that ties him to Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)
Pro Bowl defensive end Trey Hendrickson signs a 1-year contract extension with the Bengals
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit, Thursday, July 27, 2023, claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Nassar survivors sue Michigan State, saying it made ‘secret decisions’ about releasing documents
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Memphis, Tenn. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it is investigating the patterns or practices of the Memphis Police Department, seven months after the violent beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers after a traffic stop.(AP Photo/Adrian Sainz).
Justice Dept announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death

“But the best teacher in life is experience. We experienced it tonight. We’re going to watch a lot of film tomorrow on ways we can get better, close out games the best way, and we’ll be ready for Game 4.”

Holding on took everything the Cavs had, especially from Matthew Dellavedova, who required treatment at a hospital for severe cramping.

And even though Cleveland did, Golden State’s confidence wasn’t dented.

“We’ve just got to bottle up what we did the fourth quarter and bring that for 48 minutes starting in Game 4,” said Stephen Curry, who scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth.

Other things to watch:

DELLAVEDOVA’S DETERMINATION: Shortly after James praised his scrappy point guard for his effort across 38 ½ minutes, an NBA official announced that Dellavedova wouldn’t make it to his interview because of his cramping. The Cavaliers plan to update his condition Wednesday.

LEBRON’S LOAD: James has been so good in this series that he scored 40 points and his scoring average actually dropped to 41 per game. He has two 40-point games in the series, two shy of the NBA Finals record held by Jerry West (1969) and Michael Jordan (1993).

“He understands the moment,” coach David Blatt said. “He understands the situation and he is a big, big, big-time player. He can get it done.”

NO DNP FOR D-LEE: David Lee didn’t play in Games 1 or 2, but apparently has already locked up a spot in Game 4.

Lee got his first action of the series Tuesday and was one of the catalysts in the Warriors’ comeback. He scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, helped Golden State with its rebounding problem and most importantly helped create some space for Curry with his play in the pick-and-roll.

“I think we found something there with David Lee that’s working for us,” Andre Iguodala said. “So he’s going to get some more minutes, I would like to think, going forward, and then other guys will see how effective he is and they’ll do the same.”

Iguodala was right. Coach Steve Kerr said there would be more of Lee in the series.

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: The Warriors pointed to the Western Conference semifinals against Memphis in saying their confidence wasn’t shaken by their 2-1 deficit.

They were down 2-1 in that series against another team that plays rugged defense, then didn’t lose another game in the series.

“This reminds me so much of the Memphis series,” guard Klay Thompson said. “Hopefully it will be the same result. We haven’t even had a good game offensively these three games and we’re still in every game.”