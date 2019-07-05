FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

CC Sabathia honored in final season at All-Star Game

 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored by Major League Baseball at Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sabathia is in the final season of his 19-year career. He’ll be recognized for his contributions to the game and his longtime service to the community.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s glad Sabathia and his family will join the festivities in Cleveland, where he began his pro career.

Sabathia was taken 20th overall by Cleveland in the 1998 draft. He pitched for Indians from 2001 until he was traded to Milwaukee in 2008.

Sabathia helped the Yankees capture the 2009 World Series title. He has 251 career wins and is scheduled to start Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports