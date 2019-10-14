Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 20-26

Oct. 20: Actress Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 67. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” ’'Trainspotting”) is 63. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 61. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 55. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 52. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 51. Actor Kenneth Choi (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 48. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 48. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” ’'The Walking Dead”) is 43. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 43. Actor John Krasinski (“The Office”) is 40. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage The Elephant is 40. Actress Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 37. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 34.

Oct. 21: Actress Joyce Randolph (“The Honeymooners”) is 95. Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 79. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 78. Singer Elvin Bishop is 77. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 77. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 74. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 73. Actor Dick Christie (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 71. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 66. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 64. Singer Julian Cope is 62. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 62. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” ’'The Last Samurai”) is 60. Actress Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 59. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of The Stone Age) is 48. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 46. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 43. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 42. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 41. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 41. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 39. Actress Charlotte Sullivan (“Rookie Blue”) is 36. Actor Glenn Powell (“Hidden Figures”) is 31. Country singer Kane Brown is 26.

Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 81. Actor Derek Jacobi is 81. Actor Tony Roberts is 80. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 76. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 74. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 74. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 67. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 67. Actor Luis Guzman (“Code Black”) is 63. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 59. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 57. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 55. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 54. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 51. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 51. Director Spike Jonze is 50. Rapper Tracey Lee is 49. Actress Saffron Burrows (“Boston Legal”) is 47. Actress Carmen Ejogo (“Selma”) is 46. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 44. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 43. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 38. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 36. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 34. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ’'Jerry Maguire”) is 29. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 12.

Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 76. Director Ang Lee is 65. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 63. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 63. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 60. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 60. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 55. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 53. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 53. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 51. Actor John Huertas (“Castle”) is 50. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 47. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 45. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 43. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 43. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 36. “The View” host Meghan McCain is 35. Actress Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 34. Singer Miguel is 34. Actress Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” ’'Prison Break”) is 33. Actress Jessica Stroup (“90210") is 33. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 29. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 26. Actress Margaret Qualley (TV’s “Fosse/Verdon”) is 25. Actress Amandla Stenberg (“The Hunger Games”) is 21.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 83. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 80. Actor Kevin Kline is 72. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 65. Actor B.D. Wong is 59. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 40. Singer Monica is 39. Singer-actress Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 36. Rapper Drake is 33. Actress Shenae Grimes (“90210") is 30. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 24. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 16.

Oct. 25: Actress Marion Ross is 91. Singer Helen Reddy is 78. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 75. Singer Taffy Nivert (formerly Danoff) of Starland Vocal Band is 75. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 72. Actor Brian Kerwin is 70. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 63. Actress Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 62. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 61. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 58. Actress Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 56. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” ’'Spin City”) is 55. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 55. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” ’'Quantum of Solace”) is 54. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 51. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ’'The Daily Show”) is 50. Actor Adam Goldberg (“Saving Private Ryan”) is 49. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 49. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 49. Actress Persia White (“Girlfriends”) is 49. Country singer Chely Wright is 49. Actress Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” ’'Popular”) is 48. Classical violinist Midori is 48. Actor Craig Robinson (“The Office”) is 48. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ’'Desperate Housewives”) is 39. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 38. Singer Katy Perry is 35. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 35. Singer Ciara is 34. Actress Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 31.

Oct. 26: Actress Shelley Morrison (“Will and Grace”) is 83. Actress Jaclyn Smith (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 74. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 73. Musician Bootsy Collins is 68. Actor James Pickens Jr. (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 67. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 66. Actress Lauren Tewes (“The Love Boat”) is 66. Actress Rita Wilson is 63. Actor Patrick Breen (“Madam Secretary”) is 59. Actor Dylan McDermott (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Cary Elwes is 57. Singer Natalie Merchant is 56. Actor Steve Valentine (“Crossing Jordan”) is 53. Country singer Keith Urban is 52. Actor Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” ’'Ed”) is 51. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The United States of Tara”) is 48. Actor Anthony Rapp (“Rent”) is 48. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (“Family Guy”) is 46. TV host Paula Faris (“The View”) is 44. Actress Florence Kasumba (“Black Panther”) is 43. Actor Jon Heder (“Blades of Glory,” ’'Napoleon Dynamite”) is 42. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 41. Actress Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”) is 36. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 33. Actor Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-0") is 28.