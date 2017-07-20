Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Jada Pinkett Smith talks Tupac friendship, drug dealing past

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith says she was a drug dealer when she first met late rapper Tupac Shakur in high school.

Smith opened up about her past and her relationship with Shakur on SiriusXM radio Wednesday.

She and Shakur were high school classmates in Baltimore. She says she changed her life after “something very bad” happened, but didn’t give details. She says God saved her, but for Shakur “that just never happened.”

Smith says their relationship “was about survival” and wasn’t romantic.

Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas in 1996. The killing remains unsolved.

Smith says she plans to share more about her friendship with Shakur in an upcoming book.