Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 6-12

Dec. 6: Singer Frank Beverly of Maze is 69. Actress JoBeth Williams is 67. Actor Tom Hulce is 62. Drummer Rick Buckler of The Jam is 60. Country singer Bill Lloyd of Foster and Lloyd is 60. Guitarist Peter Buck of R.E.M. is 59. Drummer David Lovering of The Pixies is 54. Actress Janine Turner (“Strong Medicine,” ’'Northern Exposure”) is 53. Director Judd Apatow is 48. Keyboardist Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg of Ace of Base is 45.

Dec. 7: Actress Ellen Burstyn is 83. Singer Tom Waits is 66. Announcer Edd Hall (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 57. Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 57. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 49. Rapper Kon Artis of D12 is 41. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints is 40. Actress Shiri Appleby (“Roswell”) is 37. Singer Sara Bareilles is 36. Singer Aaron Carter is 28.

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 76. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 74. Actor John Rubinstein is 69. Singer-keyboardist Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers is 68. Actress Kim Basinger is 62. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 58. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 56. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 53. Actress Teri Hatcher is 51. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ’'Homeland”) is 50. Rapper Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys is 49. Singer Sinead O’Connor is 49. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 49. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 43. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ’'Lord of the Rings”) is 39. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 37. Singer Sam Hunt is 31. Actress Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 24.

Dec. 9: Actor Kirk Douglas is 99. Actor-writer Buck Henry is 85. Actress Judi Dench is 81. Actor Beau Bridges is 74. Singer Dan Hicks is 74. Actor Michael Nouri is 70. Singer Joan Armatrading is 65. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 63. Actor John Malkovich is 62. Country singer Sylvia is 59. Singer Donny Osmond is 58. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 57. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 54. Actress Felicity Huffman is 53. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 50. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 48. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 47. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 46. Country singer David Kersh is 45. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 43. Rapper Canibus is 41. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 35. Actor Joshua Sasse (“Galavant”) is 28.

Dec. 10: Actress Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 74. Actor Tommy Kirk is 74. Singer Chad Stuart of Chad and Jeremy is 74. Singer Ralph Tavares of Tavares is 74. Actress-singer Gloria Loring is 69. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 69. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 64. Actress Susan Dey is 63. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 58. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 55. Actress Nia Peeples is 54. TV chef Bobby Flay is 51. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 50. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 41. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 40. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 34. Actress Raven-Symone is 30.

Dec. 11: Actress Rita Moreno is 84. Actress Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 75. Singer Brenda Lee is 71. Actress Linda Day George is 71. Actress Teri Garr is 68. Actress Bess Armstrong is 62. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 57. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 51. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 51. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 48. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 46. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 42. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 36. Actress Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 31. Actress Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 29. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 19.

Dec. 12: Game-show host Bob Barker is 92. Singer Connie Francis is 78. Singer Dionne Warwick is 75. Singer-guitarist Dickey Betts (Allman Brothers) is 72. Actor Wings Hauser is 68. Actor Bill Nighy is 66. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 65. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 58. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 57. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 52. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 45. Actress Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ’'Twin Peaks”) is 45. Actress Regina Hall is 45. Actress Mayim Bialik is 40.