Celebrities reflect on Robin Williams’ death at 63

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Celebrities reflect on Robin Williams’ death at 63

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Celebrity colleagues and admirers of Robin Williams shared their reactions Monday to his death at age 63 in an apparent suicide:

___

“What I will always remember about Robin, perhaps even more than his comic genius, extraordinary talent and astounding intellect, was his huge heart — his tremendous kindness, generosity, and compassion as an acting partner, colleague and fellow traveler in a difficult world.” — “The Birdcage” co-star Nathan Lane, in a statement.

— “I am completely and totally devastated. What more can be said?” — “Mork & Mindy” co-star Pam Dawber, in a statement.

— “Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can’t believe he’s gone.” — “Hook” director Steven Spielberg, in a statement.

Other news
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Civil rights activists cheered when Ron DeSantis pardoned four Black men wrongfully convicted of rape as one of his first actions as Florida's governor. But four years later, as DeSantis eyes the presidency, their hope that the Republican would be an ally on racial justice has long faded. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis is defending new slavery teachings. Civil rights leaders see a pattern of ‘policy violence’
FILE - A Polish border guard patrols the area of a built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022. Security of the European Union's border with Russia’s ally Belarus is Polish government’s top priority, Poland’s chief politician Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Thursday, July 27, 2023. Deputy prime minister and conservative ruling party leader, Kaczynski paid a visit to the village of Koden, on the EU nation’s border with Belarus. Later in the day Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak was to meet troops guarding the border. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File)
Poland’s ruling party leader vows to protect the EU border with Russia’s ally Belarus
This image released by Studio Ghibli shows poster art for "The Boy and the Heron" by director Hayao Miyazaki. The film will be the opening night presentation for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. (Studio Ghibli via AP)
Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open Toronto Film Festival

— “I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul.” — “Waiting for Godot” co-star Steve Martin, on Twitter.

— “Robin and I were great friends, suffering from the same little-known disease: depression. I never could have expected this ending to his life and to ours with him. God bless him and God bless us all for his LIFE! I cannot believe this. I am overwhelmed with grief. What a wonderful man/boy and what a tremendous talent in the most important art of any time — comedy! I loved him.” — actor-comedian Chevy Chase, in a statement.

— “I saw him on stage the very first time he auditioned at the Improv and we have been friends ever since. It’s a very sad day.” — talk show host and comedian Jay Leno, in a statement.

— “We have lost one of our most inspired and gifted comic minds, as well as one of this generation’s greatest actors. To watch Robin work, was a magical and special privilege. His performances were unlike anything any of us had ever seen, they came from some spiritual and otherworldly place. He truly was one of the few people who deserved the title of ‘genius.’” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Bicentennial Man” director Chris Columbus, in a statement.

— “His kindness and generosity is what I think of. How kind he was to anyone who wanted to connect with him. And he could not help but be funny all the time. He would do something as long as it would keep you laughing. He made many, many film crews laugh out loud before the audiences ever saw it. He made such a big impact on the world.” — Night at the Museum” co-star Ben Stiller, in a statement.

“The thing that struck me about him is he had a great heart. He was very compassionate. But he was also like a benchmark. And what he did — he did what he did the best. And he set a very high benchmark for people to follow. Not only did he excel in that field, but he crossed over into all sorts of other fields as well. He’s gone too soon.” — Mel Gibson, in an interview with The Associated Press at “The Expendables 3" premiere.

— “Robin was friend, boss, brother, inspiration. His generosity and intelligence knew no limits. Only his home planet could destroy him.” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star Harvey Fierstein, on Twitter.

— “I am absolutely heartbroken. Robin was a national treasure and a beautiful soul.” — “The World According to Garp” co-star Glenn Close, in a statement.

— “I’ve never known a sweeter, brighter, more considerate person than Robin. Robin’s commitment as an artist to lifting our mood and making us happy is compared to none. He loved us all and we loved him back.” — “Old Dogs” co-star John Travolta, in a statement.

— “He always lit up when he was able to make people laugh, and he made them laugh his whole life long — tirelessly. He was one of a kind. There will not be another.” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star Sally Field, in a statement.

— “A big tenacious overflowing hyperkinetic eruption of compassion would be (the) best tribute to Williams.” — “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” co-star John Cusack, on Twitter.

— “Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien — but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit.” — President Barack Obama, in a statement.