Celebrities reflect on Robin Williams’ death at 63

Celebrity colleagues and admirers of Robin Williams shared their reactions Monday to his death at age 63 in an apparent suicide:

“What I will always remember about Robin, perhaps even more than his comic genius, extraordinary talent and astounding intellect, was his huge heart — his tremendous kindness, generosity, and compassion as an acting partner, colleague and fellow traveler in a difficult world.” — “The Birdcage” co-star Nathan Lane, in a statement.

— “I am completely and totally devastated. What more can be said?” — “Mork & Mindy” co-star Pam Dawber, in a statement.

— “Robin was a lightning storm of comic genius and our laughter was the thunder that sustained him. He was a pal and I can’t believe he’s gone.” — “Hook” director Steven Spielberg, in a statement.

— “I could not be more stunned by the loss of Robin Williams, mensch, great talent, acting partner, genuine soul.” — “Waiting for Godot” co-star Steve Martin, on Twitter.

— “Robin and I were great friends, suffering from the same little-known disease: depression. I never could have expected this ending to his life and to ours with him. God bless him and God bless us all for his LIFE! I cannot believe this. I am overwhelmed with grief. What a wonderful man/boy and what a tremendous talent in the most important art of any time — comedy! I loved him.” — actor-comedian Chevy Chase, in a statement.

— “I saw him on stage the very first time he auditioned at the Improv and we have been friends ever since. It’s a very sad day.” — talk show host and comedian Jay Leno, in a statement.

— “We have lost one of our most inspired and gifted comic minds, as well as one of this generation’s greatest actors. To watch Robin work, was a magical and special privilege. His performances were unlike anything any of us had ever seen, they came from some spiritual and otherworldly place. He truly was one of the few people who deserved the title of ‘genius.’” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Bicentennial Man” director Chris Columbus, in a statement.

— “His kindness and generosity is what I think of. How kind he was to anyone who wanted to connect with him. And he could not help but be funny all the time. He would do something as long as it would keep you laughing. He made many, many film crews laugh out loud before the audiences ever saw it. He made such a big impact on the world.” — Night at the Museum” co-star Ben Stiller, in a statement.

“The thing that struck me about him is he had a great heart. He was very compassionate. But he was also like a benchmark. And what he did — he did what he did the best. And he set a very high benchmark for people to follow. Not only did he excel in that field, but he crossed over into all sorts of other fields as well. He’s gone too soon.” — Mel Gibson, in an interview with The Associated Press at “The Expendables 3" premiere.

— “Robin was friend, boss, brother, inspiration. His generosity and intelligence knew no limits. Only his home planet could destroy him.” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star Harvey Fierstein, on Twitter.

— “I am absolutely heartbroken. Robin was a national treasure and a beautiful soul.” — “The World According to Garp” co-star Glenn Close, in a statement.

— “I’ve never known a sweeter, brighter, more considerate person than Robin. Robin’s commitment as an artist to lifting our mood and making us happy is compared to none. He loved us all and we loved him back.” — “Old Dogs” co-star John Travolta, in a statement.

— “He always lit up when he was able to make people laugh, and he made them laugh his whole life long — tirelessly. He was one of a kind. There will not be another.” — “Mrs. Doubtfire” co-star Sally Field, in a statement.

— “A big tenacious overflowing hyperkinetic eruption of compassion would be (the) best tribute to Williams.” — “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” co-star John Cusack, on Twitter.

— “Robin Williams was an airman, a doctor, a genie, a nanny, a president, a professor, a bangarang Peter Pan, and everything in between. But he was one of a kind. He arrived in our lives as an alien — but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit.” — President Barack Obama, in a statement.