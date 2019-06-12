FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

‘Super fan’ buying childhood home of rocker Tom Petty

 
Share

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A California real estate agent and self-proclaimed “super fan” says he’s extended an offer to buy the Florida home of rock legend Tom Petty.

Kevin Beauchamp tells The Gainesville Sun he quickly made an offer of $175,000 for the nearly 1,200-square-foot (111-sq. meter) home after seeing the home’s current owner Brandy Clark mention on a Petty Facebook fan club that she might sell it.

He says he has a contract for the home.

Petty grew up in Gainesville. He died of an accidental overdose in October 2017 at age 66.

Beauchamp says he is working with Petty fan Joanne Davis and Jeff Goldstein, president of the Gainesville Music History Foundation to have the property labeled a historic landmark.

Clark says the home still has the original pink tile in bathroom.