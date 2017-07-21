‘American Pie’ singer’s domestic assault charge dismissed

CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Domestic assault and terrorizing charges against “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean have been dismissed after he met the terms of a plea agreement, including staying out of trouble for a year.

The charges in Maine were dismissed Thursday. McLean also paid a $3,000 fine to settle three other charges that remain on his record: domestic violence criminal threatening; criminal restraint and criminal mischief.

McLean pleaded guilty last year in Rockland under a “deferred disposition” process in which some of the charges could be wiped away if a defendant met certain conditions.

His lawyer, Walter McKee, said McLean never physically assaulted his ex-wife, Patrisha, during a dispute at their Camden home in January 2016. He said his famous client “prevailed” on the domestic violence assault charge that was “the most serious and damaging of all the charges.”

“Mr. McLean will continue to clear his name of any and all accusations against his character and reputation,” the attorney said.

The two had been married for 30 years and were going through a divorce at the time. A protection order was granted in March of this year.