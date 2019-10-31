Gooding pleads not guilty again as misconduct charges grow

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Gooding pleads not guilty again as misconduct charges grow

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — In what’s quickly become a familiar scene, Cuba Gooding Jr. trotted into court Thursday to face yet more charges in his New York City sexual misconduct case, accused for the third time of groping or touching a woman at a Manhattan night spot.

Gooding, who was in court just two weeks ago after a second accuser came forward, pleaded not guilty to an updated indictment that covers all three alleged incidents. His lawyers argued the newest charges should be thrown out because the paperwork doesn’t specify what he’s accused of doing.

They also said they were dismayed that Gooding, 51, was never invited to testify before the grand jury and that prosecutors failed to show videos of the encounters, which they contend prove his innocence.

“We believe without question that the case is purely a case of malicious prosecution,” Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said after the arraignment.

Other news
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with players during a practice at the team's training facility in East Rutherford, N.J., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Waller could provide the Giants with the big plays they lacked last season
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal

He likened the new charges and repeated arraignments to former New York judge Sol Wachtler’s observation that prosecutors could convince a grand jury to “indict a ham sandwich.”

But it’s not just the criminal allegations Gooding has to worry about.

Prosecutors said they’ve heard from more women, in addition to a dozen who’ve already come forward, who could testify that the Oscar-winning star of “Jerry Maguire” was also inappropriate with them over the years.

Adding to the drama, Judge Curtis Farber warned both sides against leaks after material from the high-profile case has wound up on gossip websites. Doing so, could influence potential jurors, Farber said.

Assistant District Attorney Jenna Long raised the specter of leaks at Thursday’s arraignment, saying a video clip she shared with Gooding’s lawyers this week from one alleged incident wound up on a news website less than a day later. They denied leaking the video.

Also this week, a New York Police Department detective suspected of leaking the mugshot from Gooding’s arrest was stripped of his gun and shield and placed on administrative leave.

“I would remind both parties that the proper place to try this case is in the courtroom, not the media,” Farber said, referencing the mugshot leak.

As for the new charges against Gooding, the details are fleeting.

The updated indictment and accompanying paperwork state only that Gooding is charged with forcibly touching a woman’s sexual or intimate parts at the LAVO New York nightclub around midnight on Sept. 9, 2018.

That accuser is believed to have come forward to the authorities after Gooding’s Oct. 15 arraigned on the earlier indictment covering two alleged incidents, his lawyers said.

Long said it is a “previously unknown incident,” and that she is not one of the women who’ve come forward as potential witnesses.

The other alleged episodes that led to criminal charges have been described in more detail, and prosecutors said there is video showing all three.

Gooding was arrested in June after a 29-year-old woman told police that he squeezed her breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

On Oct. 15, he was arraigned on charges he pinched a server’s buttocks at TAO Downtown about a year earlier, after making a sexually suggestive remark to her earlier in the night.

Heller said the video of the TAO incident shows Gooding tapping the woman on the back with a fingernail and turning around to give her a high-five to say goodbye as he’s leaving the club around 4:30 a.m.

“It’s not criminal conduct, whatsoever,” Heller said.

__

Follow Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak