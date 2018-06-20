FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Eva Longoria gives birth to first child, a son

 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eva Longoria is a mom.

The actress and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston welcomed Santiago Enrique Baston into the world on Tuesday. They say they are so grateful “for this beautiful blessing.”

The couple shared the child’s first picture with the magazine Hola! USA . The baby, wearing a hospital cap, is shown resting on his mother’s chest. Longoria’s representatives confirmed the birth Wednesday.

During her pregnancy, the 43-year-old Longoria supported the Time’s Up movement and received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also attended the premier of her movie “Overboard.”

Her husband has three children from a previous marriage.