Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lisa Marie Presley says she’s broke after ex asks for money

By DAVID BAUDER
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley describes herself as deeply in debt and just out of a treatment facility in court papers that accuse her estranged fourth husband of having hundreds of inappropriate photographs of children on his computer.

Their 8-year-old twin daughters are under the care of California child protective services, according to documents filed this month with California Superior Court in Los Angeles related to husband Michael Lockwood’s request for spousal support. Lockwood has not been charged with anything and his lawyer said the accusations are inaccurate.

The court papers tell a tale of profligacy and alleged fraud that has made things messy for Presley, the 49-year-old only child of Elvis Presley and ex-wife of both Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage.

It’s not clear why Presley’s daughters are in state custody; her lawyer did not immediately return a call for comment Saturday. Presley said in court papers that she has lived with her adult daughter and has been in a treatment facility for undisclosed reasons since moving from Tennessee to California last year. She and Lockwood separated in June after 10 years of marriage.

Other news
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
3rd defendant added alongside Trump, valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

Presley said there is a children’s court trial scheduled for March related to her discovery of photos and “disturbing” video on her husband’s computer.

“I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” she wrote in court papers.

Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, said Saturday his client denied the “highly sensational” and “inaccurate” charges.

In court papers, Lockwood called it distasteful that Presley “has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention, thereby causing them to suffer public humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress.”

Lockwood wants the court to order Presley to pay him $40,000 a month in spousal support and $100,000 in attorneys’ fees. He’s a musician who said he essentially gave up his career to work with his wife, who’s a singer-songwriter.

Presley disclosed that she gets a $100,000 monthly inheritance check and is paid $4,300 a month and gets health insurance through her father’s estate. She also has a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises that is held in a trust; Elvis’ estate earns millions of dollars a year.

Yet Presley, who said her funds were mishandled by a business manager, says she owes millions of dollars in back taxes and credit card bills. She said she owns a home in England that’s worth less than what she owes on it, and has made no money as a musician herself. She said she lives rent-free with her daughter and pays for two full-time nannies for her twins.

“I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value,” she told the court.

She said her estranged husband spent more than $1 million on her credit cards that she didn’t authorize; he denies it. Lockwood contends Presley has more money than she’s letting on and that her insistence that he work only for her essentially destroyed his career.

His wife, he said, “has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing,” he said.

A hearing has been scheduled on the case for Feb. 22.

DAVID BAUDER
David is a national media writer.