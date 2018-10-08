FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gets married

 
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has gotten married.

Her father, former President George W. Bush, escorted his daughter down the aisle while her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watched the ceremony at the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Sunday.

The 36-year-old married 37-year-old screenwriter Craig Coyne.

Her twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, told NBC’s “Today” show on Monday Barbara wore something borrowed — a bracelet her grandfather had given to his wife on their 70th wedding anniversary. Her namesake and grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush, died at age 92 in April.

The bride is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.

The couple will live in New York.