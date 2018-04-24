FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Royal baby: Prince Charles welcomes new grandson

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles said Tuesday it is a “great joy” to be a grandfather once again with the birth of a third child for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The duchess gave birth to the 8-pound, 7-ounce (3.8 kilogram) boy Monday morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. The new prince is a younger brother to 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 next week.

Charles said in a statement that “it is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don’t know how I am going to keep up with them.”

As the new family of five spent time at home at Kensington Palace, the birth was marked Tuesday by bell ringing at Westminster Abbey and gun salutes in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London.

The new baby is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II and is fifth in line to the throne after Charles, father Prince William and his two older siblings.

William and Kate have not yet disclosed the name of the infant prince. Bookmakers say Arthur is the favorite in betting, followed by James and Albert.