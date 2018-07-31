FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

David Hasselhoff marries model Hayley Roberts

 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hoff has gotten hitched for the third time.

David Hasselhoff’s publicist confirmed Tuesday that the actor has married model Hayley Roberts. The small ceremony between the 66-year-old “Baywatch” star and 38-year-old Roberts took place in Italy with close friends and family.

The couple first met seven years ago when Hasselhoff was a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent.” He was filming auditions at a hotel and Roberts approached him for an autograph. He said he’d only give it to her if she gave him her phone number.

The pair got engaged in 2016.

The “Knight Rider” actor has two daughters from his marriage to actress Pamela Bach.