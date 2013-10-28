Celestial Seasonings president stepping down

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Celestial Seasonings President Peter Burns is stepping down and passing the reins to David Ziegert.

Burns says he is doing it for his family. Ziegert is a 19-year veteran of the Boulder, Colo., tea company.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera (http://tinyurl.com/oyet4ry ), the transition comes as the company founded in 1969 tries to maintain its brand and a leadership position in a crowded tea market.

