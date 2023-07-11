FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Chicago Fire play CF Montreal after shutout victory

By The Associated Press
 
CF Montreal (8-11-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (6-7-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Chicago -132, Montreal +338, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Nashville 1-0, the Chicago Fire play CF Montreal.

The Fire are 1-6-8 in Eastern Conference games. The Fire have a 2-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

Montreal is 5-8-2 in conference play. Montreal ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference allowing 29 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kei Kamara has scored five goals with one assist for the Fire. Fabian Herbers has three goals over the last 10 games.

Chinonso Offor has three goals for Montreal. Mason Toye has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Federico Navarro (injured), Victor Bezerra (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Javier Casas (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

Montreal: Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Zachary Brault Guillard (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.