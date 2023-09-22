911 audio after F-35 ejection
Atlanta United plays CF Montreal in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
CF Montreal (11-14-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (12-8-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC -160, Montreal +398, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal plays Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

United is 7-7-8 in Eastern Conference play. United has a 6-0-2 record in games it scores at least three goals.

Montreal is 8-11-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 41 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. United won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored 14 goals for United. Thiago Almada has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Chinonso Offor has four goals for Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 5-3-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Osvaldo Alonso (injured).

Montreal: Robert Thorkelsson (injured), Aaron Herrera (injured), Romell Quioto (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.