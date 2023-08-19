CF Montreal visits Toronto after shutout victory

CF Montreal (9-12-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-11-10, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Toronto FC +134, Montreal +193, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 2-0, CF Montreal faces Toronto.

Toronto is 3-8-6 against conference opponents. Toronto has a -15 goal differential, scoring 18 goals while giving up 33.

Montreal is 6-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal has a 5-0-1 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Montreal won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has scored three goals with three assists for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Chinonso Offor has scored four goals for Montreal. Mason Toye has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 1-6-3, averaging 0.5 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 2.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Montreal: 4-4-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Federico Bernardeschi (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured).

Montreal: Romell Quioto (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.