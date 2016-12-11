Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Champion scores career-high 28, Holy Cross beats Quinnipiac

 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Robert Champion made five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points, Karl Charles had 14 points and eight assists, and Holy Cross beat Quinnipiac 75-57 on Sunday.

Champion was 11 of 15 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and had six rebounds, four assists and five steals. His previous high was 25 points.

Matt Husek added 10 points for Holy Cross (4-6), which shot 59 percent from the field. The Crusaders were 12 of 24 from distance.

Holy Cross led 34-26 at halftime, highlighted by two Jehyve Floyd blocks, and stated the second half with a 20-8 burst for a 20-point lead.

Mikey Dixon led Quinnipiac (3-6) with 17 points and Chaise Daniels added 10 points.

Holy Cross unveiled its 2016 NCAA Tournament banner and honored last year’s team, which captured the Patriot League championship and posted the program’s first victory in the Big Dance since 1953.