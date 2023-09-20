Alan Williams resigns
Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
 
All Times EDT
(Home teams listed first)
FIRST ROUND
Top two in each group advance
GROUP A
GPWDLGFGAPts
Bayern Munich1100433
Copenhagen1010221
Galatasaray1010221
Manchester United1001340
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Galatasaray (Turkey) 2, Copenhagen (Denmark) 2

Bayern Munich (England) 4, Manchester United (England) 3

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Copenhagen vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.

Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.

GROUP B
GPWDLGFGAPts
Arsenal1100403
Lens1010111
Sevilla1010111
PSV Eindhoven1001040
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Arsenal (England) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0

Sevilla (Spain) 1, Lens (France) 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Lens vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Lens vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Arsenal vs, Sevilla, 3 p.m.

PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

Arsenal vs. Lens, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.

PSV vs. Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP C
GPWDLGFGAPts
Napoli1100213
Real Madrid1100103
Braga1001120
Union Berlin1001010
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Union Berlin (Germany) 0

Braga (Portugal) 1, Napoli (Italy) 2

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Union Berlin vs Braga, 12:45 p.m.

Napoli vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Braga vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Napoli vs. Union Berlin, 12:45 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Braga vs. Union Berlin, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m.

Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.

GROUP D
GPWDLGFGAPts
Red Bull Salzburg1100203
Inter Milan1010111
Real Sociedad1010111
Benfica1001020
Wednesday, Sept. 20

Benfica (Portugal) 0, Salzburg (Austria) 2

Real Sociedad (Spain) 1, Inter Milan (Italy) 1

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Salzburg vs. Real Sociedad, 12:45 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Inter Milan vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m.

Benfica vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Real Sociedad vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Benfica vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 12

Inter Milan vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.

Salzburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.

GROUP E
GPWDLGFGAPts
Feyenoord1100203
Atlético Madrid1010111
Lazio1010111
Glasgow Celtic1001020
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0

Lazio (Italy) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1

Wednesday, Oct 4

Atlético Madrid vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Feyenoord vs. Lazio, 12:45 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Atlético Madrid vs. Glasgow Celtic, 3 p.m.

Lazio vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Lazio vs. Glasgow Celtic, 12:45 p.n.

Feyenoord vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Atlético Madrid vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.

Glasgow Celtic vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.

GROUP F
GPWDLGFGAPts
Paris Saint-Germain1100203
Newcastle1010001
AC Milan1010001
Borussia Dortmund1001020
Tuesday, Sept. 19

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Newcastle (England) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Dortmund 0

Wednesday, Oct 4

Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Newcastle vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

Newcastle vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.

GROUP G
GPWDLGFGAPts
Leipzig1100313
Manchester City1100313
Red Star Belgrade1001130
Young Boys1001130
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Leipzig (Germany) 3

Manchester City (England) 3, Red Star (Serbia) 1

Wednesday, Oct 4

Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Leipzig vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Manchester City vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Manchester City vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.

Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H
GPWDLGFGAPts
Barcelona1100503
Porto1100313
Shakhtar Donetsk1001130
Antwerp1001050
Tuesday, Sept. 19

Barcelona (Spain) 5, Antwerp (Belgium) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Porto (Portugal) 3

Wednesday, Oct 4

Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.

Antwerp vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.

Porto vs. Antwerp, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Antwerp vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.