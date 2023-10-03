Champions League Glance
|All Times EDT
|(Home teams listed first)
|FIRST ROUND
|Top two in each group advance
|GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern Munich
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|6
|Galatasaray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Copenhagen
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Galatasaray (Turkey) 2, Copenhagen (Denmark) 2
Bayern Munich (England) 4, Manchester United (England) 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Copenhagen 1, Bayern Munich 2
Manchester United 2, Galatasaray 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Galatasaray vs. Bayern Munich, 12:45 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Copenhagen vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, 12:45 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Copenhagen, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray, 3 p.m.
Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m.
|GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lens
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Arsenal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|Sevilla
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|PSV Eindhoven
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Arsenal (England) 4, PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) 0
Sevilla (Spain) 1, Lens (France) 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Lens 2, Arsenal 1
PSV Eindhoven 2, Sevilla 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Lens vs. PSV Eindhoven, 3 p.m.
Sevilla vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Arsenal vs, Sevilla, 3 p.m.
PSV Eindhoven vs. Lens, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Sevilla vs. PSV Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Lens, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Lens vs. Sevilla, 12:45 p.m.
PSV vs. Eindhoven, 12:45 p.m.
|GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|Napoli
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Braga
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Union Berlin
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Union Berlin (Germany) 0
Braga (Portugal) 1, Napoli (Italy) 2
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Union Berlin 2, Braga 3
Napoli 2, Real Madrid 3
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Braga vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
Union Berlin vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Napoli vs. Union Berlin, 12:45 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Braga, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Braga vs. Union Berlin, 3 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Napoli vs. Braga, 3 p.m.
Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Real Sociedad
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Inter Milan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Red Bull Salzburg
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Benfica
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Wednesday, Sept. 20
Benfica (Portugal) 0, Salzburg (Austria) 2
Real Sociedad (Spain) 1, Inter Milan (Italy) 1
|Tuesday, Oct. 3
Salzburg 0, Real Sociedad 2
Inter Milan 1, Benfica 0
|Tuesday, Oct. 24
Inter Milan vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m.
Benfica vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 8
Real Sociedad vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Benfica vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m.
Real Sociedad vs. Salzburg, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Dec. 12
Inter Milan vs. Real Socieded, 3 p.m.
Salzburg vs. Benfica, 3 p.m.
|GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Feyenoord
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Lazio
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Glasgow Celtic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Feyenoord (Netherlands) 2, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 0
Lazio (Italy) 1, Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Atlético Madrid vs. Feyenoord, 12:45 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Feyenoord vs. Lazio, 12:45 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Atlético Madrid vs. Glasgow Celtic, 3 p.m.
Lazio vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Lazio vs. Glasgow Celtic, 12:45 p.n.
Feyenoord vs. Atlético Madrid, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Atlético Madrid vs. Lazio, 3 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic vs. Feyenoord, 3 p.m.
|GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|AC Milan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
AC Milan (Italy) 0, Newcastle (England) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (France) 2, Dortmund 0
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Borussia Dortmund vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Newcastle vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle, 12:45 p.m.
AC Milan vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Newcastle, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.
Newcastle vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m.
|GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leipzig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Young Boys
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Young Boys (Switzerland) 1, Leipzig (Germany) 3
Manchester City (England) 3, Red Star (Serbia) 1
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Leipzig vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Leipzig vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Manchester City vs. Young Boys, 3 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Manchester City vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Young Boys vs. Red Star Belgrade, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Leipzig vs. Young Boys, 12:45 p.m.
Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City, 12:45 p.m.
|GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|Porto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Antwerp
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Barcelona (Spain) 5, Antwerp (Belgium) 0
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Porto (Portugal) 3
|Wednesday, Oct 4
Antwerp vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Oct. 25
Barcelona vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 12:45 p.m.
Antwerp vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 7
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.
Porto vs. Antwerp, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Antwerp at Hamburg, Germany, 12:45 p.m.
Barcelona vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
|Wednesday, Dec. 13
Antwerp vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m.