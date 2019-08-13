Changes abound as Michigan State tries to fix offense

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Changes abound as Michigan State tries to fix offense

By NOAH TRISTER
 
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Seven months ago, Mark Dantonio shook up his offensive staff, keeping his assistants but switching their roles around.

It was a move that reflected the state of the Michigan State program — not necessarily panicking, but certainly aware of some recent shortcomings.

The Spartans went 7-6 last year, and that record was fitting because it felt like several games could have ended with that exact score. The Redbox Bowl actually did — Oregon beat the Spartans 7-6 — and that merely confirmed what had been obvious for a while: Michigan State’s offense was a mess.

Dantonio shuffled his staff in an attempt to recapture some of the success his team had in the not-too-distant past. Michigan State won the Big Ten and made the College Football Playoff in 2015, but after that, the Spartans had one terrible season (3-9) and one good one (10-3) before ending up somewhere in between in 2018.

Other news
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan

“We’ve had some great moments. We want those again,” Dantonio said. “We want to chase those down and become part of that.”

Brad Salem moved from quarterbacks coach to running backs coach and also took over as offensive coordinator. Dave Warner and Jim Bollman, who had been co-offensive coordinators, were reassigned. Warner now coaches quarterbacks and Bollman the offensive line.

Of course, coaching alone won’t improve an offense that was next to last in the Big Ten in scoring. The players will need to execute. Quarterback Brian Lewerke was impressive in 2017 but took a step back last year, throwing for eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

It’s an oversimplification to say that this coming season depends on Lewerke, but he’s certainly under scrutiny — because of his position and the way his performance varied over the past couple years.

“When you become a quarterback, it’s like the first thing they tell you is you’re going to take way more credit than you deserve and you’re going to take a lot more blame than you deserve,” Lewerke said. “That’s just kind of something that comes with the territory, and I hope I’m doing a decent job of trying to live up to that standard.”

GAME CHANGERS

Michigan State ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten in scoring defense last season, allowing an average of only 17.2 points. That was despite a pedestrian plus-1 turnover margin.

“We stopped the run and played pretty good on third down. We were difficult to score on. Of course, you want to continue to get better in those areas, but I think what we’d like to see is our turnover margin be better,” Dantonio said. “When you look at us in ’13 and ’14, and I think ’15, we led the Big Ten in turnover margin.”

Indeed, Michigan State finished at plus-13 in 2013, plus-19 in 2014 and plus-14 in 2015. Given the uncertainty on offense at the moment, it would obviously help if the defense can put Lewerke and Co. in as many favorable situations as possible.

UP FRONT

The defensive line figures to be a strength for Michigan State again. Raequan Williams and Kenny Willekes both received first-team All-Big Ten honors from the AP last year. They’re back, although Willekes is returning from a broken leg he went down with in the Redbox Bowl.

ON THE GROUND

The Spartans were hoping to feature an impressive running game last year led by senior LJ Scott, but he injured his ankle in September and had only 79 carries in his final season at Michigan State. Connor Heyward rushed for 529 yards and five touchdowns. La’Darius Jefferson had 78 carries, although he averaged only 3.3 yards per attempt.

STABILITY?

Michigan State’s injury problems reached the point last season where the Spartans had four different players attempt at least six punts. Punter Jake Hartbarger was granted a sixth season of eligibility after a season-ending leg injury last September.

ABOUT THAT SCHEDULE

The Spartans have three of their biggest league games on the road this season — against Ohio State on Oct. 5, Wisconsin on Oct. 12 and Michigan on Nov. 16. Michigan State does get Penn State in East Lansing on Oct. 26 and Arizona State at home Sept. 14. The Spartans open at home Aug. 30 against Tulsa.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25