Chargers-Lions Preview Capsule

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Chargers-Lions Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0) at DETROIT (0-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 2 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 1-0; Detroit 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 7-4

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Lions 33-28, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Colts 30-24, OT; Lions tied Cardinals 27-27, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 9, Lions No. 28

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (8).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won seven of eight in series. ... Chargers RB Austin Ekeler had winning, 7-yard TD run against Indianapolis, finished with career-high 154 yards from scrimmage. Ekeler became first non-drafted player to have over 150 scrimmage yards, two receiving and rushing TD in same game in 43 years. ... LA averaged 6 yards per carry in opener without holdout Melvin Gordon. ... TE Hunter Henry went on IR Wednesday with knee injury after making four catches for 60 yards last week. ... DE Joey Bosa had sack last week, giving him 29 ½ sacks in three-plus years. ... LB Thomas Davis had team-high 14 tackles last week in Chargers debut. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford had 385 yards passing and three TDs last week for first 110-plus rating in 10 games. ... RB Kerryon Johnson has averaged 109 yards from scrimmage in three games against AFC. ... T.J. Hockenson had 131 yards receiving, breaking record for TE in NFL debut set 59 years ago by Monty Stickles. ... Hockenson has chance to join Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson and Don Looney as NFL players with 100-plus yards receiving in first two career games. ... WR Danny Amendola had 104 yards receiving and TD in Detroit debut, giving him 100-plus yards first time since 2017 opener. ... LB Devon Kennard had career-high three sacks against Arizona. ... Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Keenan Allen had team highs with eight receptions and 123 yards receiving and score last week. He had career-high 15 receptions four years ago against Detroit and 166 yards receiving, second-highest career total.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL