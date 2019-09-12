Chargers-Lions Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (1-0) at DETROIT (0-0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 2 ½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Los Angeles 1-0; Detroit 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Chargers lead 7-4

LAST MEETING — Chargers beat Lions 33-28, Sept. 13, 2015

LAST WEEK — Chargers beat Colts 30-24, OT; Lions tied Cardinals 27-27, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Chargers No. 9, Lions No. 28

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (10), PASS (12).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (31), PASS (6).

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (14), PASS (8).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have won seven of eight in series. ... Chargers RB Austin Ekeler had winning, 7-yard TD run against Indianapolis, finished with career-high 154 yards from scrimmage. Ekeler became first non-drafted player to have over 150 scrimmage yards, two receiving and rushing TD in same game in 43 years. ... LA averaged 6 yards per carry in opener without holdout Melvin Gordon. ... TE Hunter Henry went on IR Wednesday with knee injury after making four catches for 60 yards last week. ... DE Joey Bosa had sack last week, giving him 29 ½ sacks in three-plus years. ... LB Thomas Davis had team-high 14 tackles last week in Chargers debut. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford had 385 yards passing and three TDs last week for first 110-plus rating in 10 games. ... RB Kerryon Johnson has averaged 109 yards from scrimmage in three games against AFC. ... T.J. Hockenson had 131 yards receiving, breaking record for TE in NFL debut set 59 years ago by Monty Stickles. ... Hockenson has chance to join Will Fuller, DeSean Jackson and Don Looney as NFL players with 100-plus yards receiving in first two career games. ... WR Danny Amendola had 104 yards receiving and TD in Detroit debut, giving him 100-plus yards first time since 2017 opener. ... LB Devon Kennard had career-high three sacks against Arizona. ... Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Keenan Allen had team highs with eight receptions and 123 yards receiving and score last week. He had career-high 15 receptions four years ago against Detroit and 166 yards receiving, second-highest career total.

