Chargers unveil updated lightning bolt and logotype

By JOE REEDY
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have updated their logo and unveiled new logotype ahead of their move into their new home.

The franchise is keeping the lightning bolt as its primary logo, but it has become sleeker and streamlined. There is not as much of a curve to the bolt, while navy blue has been removed as one of the colors. Powder blue and sunshine gold remain as the predominant colors.

The Chargers have also added a bolt to the “A” in their nickname in the logotype. The font is more italicized and has been made bolder.

“With words becoming increasingly interchangeable with emojis and acronyms, the team decided to build a bolt emoji into its new logotype,” the team said in a release. “While it’s not easy to reflect a vibe in logos and uniforms, the team set out to do just that with a bold, vibrant, electric and fun brand update.”

The Chargers’ changes aren’t as bold or dramatic as the Rams, who revealed their new logo Monday. The Rams have switched to a primary logo that features an “LA” with a ram’s horn curved around the letters.

Both teams are updating their look in conjunction with the opening later this year of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Rams and Chargers unveiled their logos on social media and their websites, instead of doing presentations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chargers will also unveil new uniforms in mid- to late-April. Both LA teams are part of seven franchises making either logo or uniform changes or additions during the offseason. Normally there are only two or three.

