FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Charleston Southern beats Trinity Baptist 98-49

 
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Timmy Sellers scored all 15 of his points in the first half, Dontrell Shuler added 12 points and Charleston Southern never trailed in beating Trinity Baptist 98-49 on Monday night.

Duncan LeXander scored 12 points and Travis McConico had 11 points and five assists for the Buccaneers (3-2), who shot 56 percent and outrebounded the Eagles 30-16. Christian Keeling and Jamir Moore scored 10 apiece.

Sadarius Bowser’s jumper capped an opening 17-4 run and Charleston Southern pulled away to a 53-23 halftime lead on 60 percent shooting.

Bowser’s layup sparked a 15-0 run while the Eagles went scoreless for 2:44 in the second half for a 73-28 lead.

Marquis Duncanson scored 11 points for the Eagles, members of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Trinity Baptist turned it over 34 times.