Charlotte FC brings draw streak into matchup against the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (14-8-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-9-11, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +144, Philadelphia +174, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC plays the Philadelphia Union after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Charlotte is 5-6-8 in conference play. Charlotte is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 34 goals led by Karol Swiderski with seven.

The Union are 12-6-4 in Eastern Conference games. The Union are second in the Eastern Conference allowing just 33 goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Union won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swiderski has seven goals and five assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Julian Carranza has scored 12 goals and added three assists for the Union. Kai Wagner has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 1-1-8, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Union: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Brecht Dejaegere (injured), Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured).

Union: Leon Maximilian Flach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.