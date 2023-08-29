UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Orlando City takes win streak into game against Charlotte FC

By The Associated Press
 
Orlando City SC (12-6-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (7-9-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Charlotte FC +135, Orlando City SC +181, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City will attempt to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over Charlotte FC.

Charlotte is 5-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32 goals led by Karol Swiderski with seven.

Orlando is 8-4-6 in conference games. Orlando is ninth in the league giving up 30 goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swiderski has scored seven goals with five assists for Charlotte. Benjamin Bender has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Facundo Torres has 10 goals and three assists for Orlando. Duncan McGuire has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 2-3-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Orlando: 6-2-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Hamady Diop (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Enzo Copetti (injured).

Orlando: Antonio Carlos (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.