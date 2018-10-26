FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Chase Elliott on a hot streak and eyeing NASCAR championship

By JENNA FRYER
 
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott first had to figure out how to stop losing races before he could find his way to victory lane.

It took probably a dozen defeats in NASCAR’s Cup Series before Elliott stepped up on the road course at Watkins Glen to finally close out his first win. That August victory locked him into the playoffs, and he bookended the second round of the championship chase with victories at Dover and Kansas.

Now Elliott is on to the third round of the playoffs — winner of two of the last three races, and three of the last 11 dating to his Watkins Glen breakthrough — and is perhaps a legitimate title contender. Once that first victory was out of the way, Elliott switched into another gear knowing he could win at the highest level.

Crew chief Alan Gustafson likened it to a change in mental approach that all athletes face.

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

“I always feel like when you’re in a situation, whatever it is, if you’re shooting a foul shot, hitting a golf shot, racing a car, when you come up to the foul line, is your mind saying to yourself, ‘I’m going to make it?’ Or ‘I’m going to miss it?’ That psychology is a huge part of success,” Gustafson said.

“As you get confidence and wins, you make foul shots, when you get to the line you know you’re going to make them. I don’t feel like his personality has changed, but I think now when he looks at that opportunity, he is looking at it more like ‘Yes, I can do this’ instead of the 100 things that can go wrong.”

And plenty of things went wrong for Elliott after he won the Xfinity Series championship in 2014, when he was 18 and finally eligible to run a full NASCAR season. Plans were formed in 2015 for his move to the big leagues with Hendrick Motorsports as the replacement for retiring four-time champion Jeff Gordon. Elliott was in the seat not long after his 20th birthday.

He is the son of Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, NASCAR’s 1988 champion and a record 16-time winner of the most popular driver award. Chase Elliott entered NASCAR with a built-in fan base that wants him to match the success of his father. Because he’s with Hendrick, in Gordon’s old ride, the wins should have been immediate, right?

Elliott did win the pole for his Daytona 500 debut, but he finished 37th. His rookie season netted five finishes of second or third, a 10th-place finish in the standings and no wins.

Year 2 was like a bad repeat. The pole again at Daytona and nothing to show for that effort. Even worse? Five runner-up finishes and almost certain victory snatched away at Martinsville Speedway. Elliott was leading late in the race at the Virginia track with only a few laps remaining before what would have been both his first victory and an automatic spot in the championship finale.

Elliott was instead wrecked by Denny Hamlin. He didn’t win, didn’t advance to the final four and two weeks later at Phoenix retaliated to ensure Hamlin wouldn’t race for the title, either.

Last year’s miss is still emotional for Elliott and his team as NASCAR heads back to Martinsville for the opening race of the third round of the playoffs on Sunday. Four drivers will race for the title next month in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Elliott believes he can be one of them.

Elliott’s two playoff victories lead the Cup Series and have pushed him to fourth in the standings, behind Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. The “Big Three” are all expected to make it to Homestead — although it is not guaranteed — and Elliott wants to edge Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch from claiming the fourth spot.

“I think we have just as good a shot as anybody and that’s our approach these next three weeks,” Elliott said. “I think my team in particular does a great job of just really paying attention to every detail they can, especially at this time of year. I give a lot of credit, in my opinion, for picking up performance these last few weeks to Alan.

“We had a great run last year. We had a lot of second place finishes, an opportunity to win a couple of those races that would have put is in a similar position to what we’re in right now. We just need to keep putting ourselves in the right position, running inside the top three, try to be battling, contending for the race lead. I think opportunities will be there to move forward.”

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports