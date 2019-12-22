Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism

 
Share

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League game overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse in the crowd that led to the stadium announcer issuing three warnings on Sunday.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is black, told captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard “monkey noises” in the stands after his involvement in the sending-off of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute, and Azpilicueta reported it to referee Anthony Taylor.

On three separate occasions, the stadium announcer said racist behavior among spectators was “interfering with the game.”

According to FIFA protocol, a match should be suspended if there is a second announcement about discrimination and then be abandoned after the third announcement.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Tottenham released a statement saying there had been “an alleged incident of racism” during the game and that the club was “conducting a thorough investigation which will include liaising with Chelsea and their players for their observations.”

It left a cloud over a game which should have been about Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who got the better of his Tottenham counterpart Jose Mourinho — a coach Lampard won five trophies under as a Chelsea player.

It was a polished display on Chelsea’s first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Willian’s two first-half goals cementing fourth place in the standings and increasing the advantage over seventh-place Spurs to six points. It also ended a run of four defeats in five games.

In contrast, it was an afternoon where Mourinho’s side self-destructed, with individual errors contributing to both goals before Son was dismissed after an act of petulance toward Rudiger that was caught by the video assistant referee.

With the help of a change of formation to a 3-4-3, Chelsea was the better team from the start, controlling possession and enjoying plenty of success down the left from where the 12th-minute opener originated.

Tottenham right back Serge Aurier needlessly conceded a corner and then Spurs switched off as Chelsea took it quickly, going out to Willian far too slowly. That allowed the Brazilian to take full advantage by whipping a shot into the far corner.

It was a fourth goal of the season for Willian, who was signed by Mourinho in 2013 ahead of Tottenham.

After Tottenham’s Dele Alli and Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic were booked for some off-the-ball grappling, the first half ended in even more dramatic fashion.

Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga seemed primed to collect Willian’s long ball through, but he inexplicably chose to try and kick it clear instead of taking it with his hands. His studs-first, chest-high lunge missed the ball and took out Marcos Alonso. Taylor initially awarded Spurs a free kick, but the VAR overturned the decision and Willian coolly slotted home from the spot.

Any realistic hope of Tottenham getting back into the game ended when Son was sent off.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports