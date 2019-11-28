Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante sues former agent for fraud

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante sues former agent for fraud

 
PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says France midfielder N’Golo Kante has filed a lawsuit against his former image agent, citing fraud and breach of trust.

The complaint filed this week by the Chelsea midfielder against Nouari Khiari also includes “attempted fraud” and “illegal exercise of the profession of sports agent.”

According to L’Equipe newspaper, which first reported the story, Kante was introduced to Khiari by friends and family members. The pair started their working relationship in July 2016 but tensions quickly arose and Kante decided to put an end to their partnership a year later, accepting to pay 150,000 euros for Khiari to severe their professional ties.

According to the sports daily, Kante claims that his former associate kept all the copies of their deal and later pressured him to get more money.

Another cause for their deteriorated relationship was Khiari’s attempts to influence Kante’s career choices. L’Equipe said the agent tried to convince Kante to move away from Chelsea during the 2018 summer to join Real Madrid.

“I was too kind,” Kante told L’Equipe. “I wanted to believe in this person’s honesty and sincerity. But he was only driven by the financial aspects.”

___

