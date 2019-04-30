FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Chelsea’s Rudiger out for rest of season with knee injury

 
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

Chelsea said the Germany international underwent surgery on his left knee meniscus on Tuesday after being injured during this weekend’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

The club said “he will miss the rest of this campaign and will rehab over the summer to be back early next season.”

The injury rules him out Chelsea’s last two Premier League games and remaining Europa League campaign, with the London club set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semifinals on Thursday.

Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League with two games to go, two points ahead of Arsenal in the fight for the final Champions League spot.

