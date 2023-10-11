Bruins face the Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -313, Blackhawks +250; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 35-5-5 in home games a season ago. The Bruins scored 301 goals while giving up 174 for a +127 goal differential last season.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 27 shots per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.