Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Taylor Swift

Bruins face the Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -313, Blackhawks +250; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins play the Chicago Blackhawks in a non-conference matchup.

Other news
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato (8) celebrates his goal with Connor Bedard (98) and Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks beat Crosby, Penguins 4-2 on opening night
Chicago Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (98) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) skate during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Connor Bedard picks up an assist in his NHL debut as the Blackhawks rally past Crosby, Penguins 4-2
Chicago Blackhawks left wing Taylor Hall scores past Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall looking forward to first-time dad boost

Boston went 65-12-5 overall and 35-5-5 in home games a season ago. The Bruins scored 301 goals while giving up 174 for a +127 goal differential last season.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.5 per game on 27 shots per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.