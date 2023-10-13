Israel-Hamas war
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Microsoft-Activision deal
Trump fraud trial
Sen. Menendez charged

Montreal hosts Chicago after Newhook’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Chicago Blackhawks (1-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -127, Blackhawks +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks after Alexander Newhook scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Other news
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Rookie Bedard scores, but Pastrnak pots 2 to lead Bruins past Blackhawks 3-1
Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) is congratulated by teammates after his goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Top draft pick and Blackhawks rookie Bedard scores first NHL goal against Bruins
Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Donato (8) celebrates his goal with Connor Bedard (98) and Taylor Hall (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Bedard has assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks beat Crosby, Penguins 4-2 on opening night

Montreal went 31-45-6 overall and 17-21-3 in home games last season. The Canadiens scored 38 power-play goals last season on 236 chances for a 16.1% success rate.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals last season, with 38 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (knee).

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Taylor Hall: out (upper body), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.