Montreal hosts Chicago after Newhook’s 2-goal showing

Chicago Blackhawks (1-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (0-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Canadiens -127, Blackhawks +103; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Chicago Blackhawks after Alexander Newhook scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal went 31-45-6 overall and 17-21-3 in home games last season. The Canadiens scored 38 power-play goals last season on 236 chances for a 16.1% success rate.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record in road games last season. The Blackhawks scored 202 total goals last season, with 38 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Chris Wideman: out (back), Carey Price: out (knee), Christian Dvorak: out (knee).

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Taylor Hall: out (upper body), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.