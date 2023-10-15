Israel-Hamas war
Chicago visits Toronto after Johnson’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Blackhawks (1-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto went 50-21-11 overall and 28-12-7 in home games a season ago. The Maple Leafs scored 3.4 goals per game last season while giving up 2.7 per game.

Chicago had a 26-49-7 record overall and a 12-26-3 record on the road last season. The Blackhawks scored 38 power-play goals last season on 232 total chances (2.8 chances per game).

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (lower-body), Matt Murray: out (hip).

Blackhawks: Philipp Kurashev: out (wrist), Luke Philp: out (achilles), Samuel Savoie: out (leg), Taylor Hall: out (upper body), Colton Dach: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.