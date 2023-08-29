Brewers look to continue win streak, play the Cubs

Milwaukee Brewers (74-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (69-62, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (14-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 133 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -133, Brewers +112; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to continue a nine-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 69-62 record overall and a 35-31 record in home games. The Cubs have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .329.

Milwaukee has a 36-30 record in road games and a 74-57 record overall. The Brewers have a 52-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 75 RBI for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 14-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 32 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 64 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 15-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 9-1, .278 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (ankle), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.